Storm Sets Off Power Restoration Efforts Across Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) – Consumers Energy is mobilizing nearly 500 crews to restore power as a second strong storm is expected to hit Michigan with winds exceeding 50 mph starting late Sunday night. This storm follows another that left thousands without power earlier in the week.

Officials say that the energy provider is preparing for possible outages as the storm brings high winds and varying amounts of snow across the state. Crews will begin restoration efforts at 10 p.m. Sunday when gusts start in southern Michigan and will continue working statewide.

“We have been watching the forecast closely and want our friends and neighbors to know our crews will be ready to respond,” said Norm Kapala, an officer in charge for restoration at Consumers Energy. “We understand it can be frustrating to see more storms for the second time in a week, and we are committed to restoring power to our customers as quickly and safely as we can.”

Earlier this week, Consumers Energy restored power to 90,000 customers affected by Friday’s ice storm. The utility is urging drivers to exercise caution and watch for crews working along roads.

As part of their ongoing efforts, Consumers Energy has also reported that the hardest-hit counties include Mecosta, Ogemaw, Clare, Midland, Isabella, Gladwin, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola. Ice accumulation from the recent storm has left many communities in mid-Michigan struggling with power outages, notably around Big Rapids and Mount Pleasant.

Kapala expressed gratitude for the community’s patience during this challenging time. “We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors while we clean up from today’s storm,” he said. “We especially encourage people to be careful on ice-covered roads, and our crews will be taking every precaution to finish our work as quickly and safely as possible.”

With preparations underway for Monday’s storm, Consumers Energy urges customers to remain vigilant. They recommend staying at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and reporting any unguarded lines by calling 911 or the company directly.

For ongoing updates on power outages, customers can visit Consumers Energy’s website.