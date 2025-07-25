Sports
Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Seattle Storm (14-10) will face the Chicago Sky (7-16) on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET as both teams look to rebound from heavy losses. The Storm aims to improve its playoff seeding after a tough 87-63 defeat against the Dallas Wings, while the Sky hopes to end a three-game losing streak following a 91-68 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
In their last outings, the Storm struggled with shooting, making only 23.2% of their attempts, despite Nneka Ogwumike scoring 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting. The Sky, led by All-Star Angel Reese, also faced challenges, committing 21 turnovers and shooting 39.3% from the field. Reese contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
This matchup is the first of three games between the teams this season. Last year, Seattle won two of three encounters against Chicago. Ogwumike had a standout performance against the Sky in 2024, recording 24 points and 13 rebounds in one game.
Both teams have sent five players to the All-Star Game this year, indicating a significant talent pool. However, both franchises are determined to shake off their recent poor performances heading into this contest.
Fans can watch the game live on WCIU or stream it on Fubo, but restrictions may apply. With playoff implications on the line, expect a fiercely competitive atmosphere at the Wintrust Arena.
