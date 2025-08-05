Storm Trade for All-Star Brittney Sykes from Mystics

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm traded for All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, sending veteran forward Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a 2026 first-round pick to Washington.

Sykes, 31, is having a standout season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals, which earned her first All-Star selection. Her scoring and assists are both career highs, and she is second in the league with 6.3 free throw attempts per game.

The Storm, currently sixth in the standings at 16-13, look to boost their playoff chances with the addition of Sykes, who is known for her defensive skills, having been named to the All-Defensive team four times.

Clark, who has played over 300 games for the Storm, has been a key contributor to Seattle’s two championships in 2018 and 2020. This season, she is averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. Cooke, who was drafted 10th overall in 2023 by Los Angeles, joined Seattle this season and maintained a 38.2% shooting average from beyond the arc.

Washington stands 13-15 and is out of playoff position, having lost five of their last seven games. By trading Sykes, they gain a vital first-round pick that can help in their future rebuilding efforts.

The WNBA trade deadline is approaching on Thursday, heightening the urgency for teams to finalize any deals.