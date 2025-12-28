Storms Cause Flooding and Tornado Alerts in Northern California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California — Major storms affected Northern California this Christmas week, leading to significant flooding and severe weather. As of Friday evening, the storm is winding down, and power is being restored across the Bay Area.

By Friday at 4 p.m., around 6,032 customers were without power in the Bay Area. San Francisco had 51 outages, while areas like the Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, and North Bay saw larger numbers, totaling over 4,000 in the North Bay.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening as residents clean up from the storm’s effects. Earlier on Thursday, the National Weather Service had issued a tornado alert for parts of Santa Cruz County, including Santa Cruz and Capitola. This alert was later canceled.

The Weather Service reported that a tornado was indicated on radar, contributing to the precautionary alert for the region where many residents had to be cautious of severe thunderstorm-induced debris.

Travel was also affected, particularly at San Francisco International Airport, where hundreds of flights experienced delays due to winter weather conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a ground delay program, limiting arrivals to ensure safe operations.

By Christmas Day morning, nearly 200 flights were delayed, with the average delay reaching around 24 minutes. The situation could worsen, with forecasts predicting delays of up to three hours as the day progressed.

Alongside the travel disruptions, hazardous surf conditions were expected along the coast, with the Weather Service warning of breaking waves up to 20 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement was issued for the weekend, affecting multiple counties along the coast.

In a related incident, an overturned big rig on Highway 101 in San Jose closed the southbound lanes Thursday morning. The truck, carrying gasoline, overturned due to flooding and high-speed conditions, leading to the contamination of the road. Emergency crews worked on the scene to address the fuel leakage and restore traffic.

Southern California is not without its weather complications, as several communities have already reported damage from the storms, including flooding and mudslides.

Despite the current challenges, forecasters say dry conditions are expected to return to Southern California this weekend, although more rain is anticipated by New Year’s Day.