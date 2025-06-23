Storms Expected Across the Midwest and Northeast This Week

OMAHA, Neb. — A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday, with a high near 87 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon, with severe weather possible in many regions.

According to local meteorologists, temperatures this morning started at 68 degrees in Norfolk and 79 degrees in Falls City. A cold front moving through is contributing to weather instability, and storm chances could increase dramatically by the afternoon.

In Omaha, the likelihood of thunderstorms increases from 20% in the morning to about 50% later in the day. Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph, and hail up to one inch is possible in some areas.

“We are monitoring multiple rounds of storms that could bring significant rainfall, with totals potentially reaching 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday,” a local forecaster stated. “A slight risk of tornadoes is also present.”

In other parts of the region, Greensboro, N.C., is bracing for strong storms Thursday, with wind gusts and hail also expected. It has been advised that residents remain vigilant and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

“Severe weather can happen quickly, and we have a brief window in the afternoon where conditions could turn severe,” officials said. “It’s important to stay alert and prepared.”

As storms exit the area, local meteorologists warn that more unsettled weather is likely Thursday, keeping residents on guard for another potential round of severe weather.

By the end of the week, conditions are expected to stabilize, bringing drier air and clearer skies as summer officially begins on Friday.