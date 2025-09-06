News
Storms Forecasted for Greater Cincinnati This Friday Night
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A second cold front in two days is expected to bring storms to the Greater Cincinnati area Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has warned of a marginal risk for severe weather, particularly south of the Ohio River.
This Friday, residents can expect the storm threat to begin as early as 4 p.m. and possibly extend until 10 p.m. The highest risk areas include Adams County in Ohio and Mason and Robertson Counties in Kentucky.
“As we head into the late afternoon, we could see some stronger storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning,” a meteorologist stated. “Temperatures will peak around 82 degrees, but stay alert for changing conditions.”
While some areas will see the rain taper off Saturday morning, lingering clouds are expected, along with a dry and comfortable afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid-70s as the system moves out.
This stormy forecast could affect local high school and college football games, leading to possible delays due to weather conditions. Fans should prepare for a potentially soggy evening of sports.
According to forecasts, Sunday will feature pleasant weather with temperatures in the lower 70s. As the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Cleveland Browns, game-day temperatures in Cleveland are expected to hover around 60 degrees.
