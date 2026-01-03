Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins

SAN FRANCISCO, California – The Bay Area is bracing for a soggy and windy start to the new year. Meteorologists predict that two Level 2 storms will sweep through the region in the coming days.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma reports that Friday morning will be quiet, but conditions will change by 2 p.m. The first storm will hit the Bay Area, bringing heavy downpours and thunderstorms anticipated to start after 5 p.m.

A Wind Advisory is set to take effect Friday night, with winds expected to be strongest between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph, posing a risk of power outages and downed trees, particularly along the coast.

High tides in San Francisco are projected to reach 1.8 feet above normal on Friday and Saturday mornings, likely flooding coastal roads, parks, and parking lots. However, only isolated closures are expected.

Showers are predicted to taper off before sunrise on Saturday, although light rain will linger throughout the weekend. A coastal flood advisory remains in place for the shorelines of San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Monterey Bay, and the Pacific Coast.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rainfall starting Wednesday morning, spreading through the rest of the Bay Area by afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected in the hills and along coastal regions, potentially reaching totals of 4 to 6 inches by Sunday. Other areas may see between 1 and 3 inches.

The upcoming storms could lead to flooding in low-lying neighborhoods and fast-rising creeks and streams. Forecasters caution residents to stay alert to changing conditions, especially in flood-prone areas, as the busy holiday period approaches.

Rain and high wind gusts are expected again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with potential damage from unsecured objects and tree damage during the intense weather. Showers are predicted to lessen by Saturday.