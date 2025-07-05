Storms Possible on July 4th Across Multiple States

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Weather experts predict increasing storm chances on July 4th as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Today’s weather features seasonable summer conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. The heat index will reach nearly 100 degrees. While there is only a 20% chance of showers today, significant rainfall is expected tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the cold front will interact with the existing humidity, leading to numerous afternoon showers and storms in the region. Locally heavy rain is likely, although no severe weather is anticipated.

As we head into the Fourth of July, the cold front is expected to stall offshore, reducing rain chances for Thursday. Instead, drier conditions are forecast, keeping the day dry for celebrations. Afternoon temperatures will hover between the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees.

Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) – In Omaha, temperatures are likely to drop slightly to the lower 90s, but humidity will remain high. Wind gusts reaching 30 mph will assist in sustaining moisture levels. Storm chances for the evening continue to trend later, now predicted mainly in the overnight hours, easing concerns for outdoor festivities and fireworks displays.

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) – This region may also see more storms on July 4th as a warm front moves through in the morning. A First Alert is in place for heat index values reaching the mid-90s, with potential strong storms expected on Saturday. Friday’s forecast indicates a very warm and humid day, with highs nearing 90 degrees.

Tucson, Ariz. (13 News) – In Tucson, there’s a possibility of storms coinciding with fireworks celebrations on July 4th. Meteorologist Dave Spahr emphasized that while festivities are planned, it’s wise to be prepared for fluctuating weather conditions.