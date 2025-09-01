Sports
Strange Homer at Fenway Gives Story 23rd of Season
BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a strange homer at Fenway Park on Monday during a game against the Cleveland Guardians. In the sixth inning, Story sent a 306-foot fly ball down the right-field line that seemed to have an unusual trajectory.
As the ball approached, Jhonkensy Noel, an outfielder for the Guardians, leaped for a catch. However, the ball nicked off Noel’s glove and then hit the Pesky Pole, a famous landmark at Fenway Park. Story initially stopped at second base as umpires convened to discuss the play.
After deliberation, the umpires ruled the ball foul. However, they then reviewed the play on video. Crew chief Jordan Baker later announced that the call had been overturned, awarding Story his 23rd home run of the season and extending the Red Sox’s lead to 6-3.
