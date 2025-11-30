Strasbourg Faces Crystal Palace in Europa Conference League Showdown

Strasbourg, France – On Sunday, November 30, 2025, RC Strasbourg Alsace will host Crystal Palace in an exciting Europa Conference League match at Stade de la Meinau. Kick-off is set for 9:00 AM ET. This anticipated encounter follows Strasbourg’s recent 1-0 loss to RC Lens in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg is coming off a disappointing performance where they were outshot eight to seven against Lens. Despite having some opportunities, the team was unable to find the net. They will look to bounce back when they face Crystal Palace, who secured a victory in their last match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, winning 2-0.

The betting odds currently favor Crystal Palace at -119, as they are seen as more likely to win against the struggling Strasbourg side. The Eagles have shown consistency, with standout performances from players like Jean-Philippe Mateta, who leads the scoring chart for Palace.

Joaquin Panichelli has been a key player for Strasbourg this season, leading with seven goals. However, he hasn’t registered a shot on target in his last three matches, raising questions about his form heading into the upcoming fixture.

As for the stats, Strasbourg has averaged 2.0 goals from 5.3 shots on goal in their last ten games, while Crystal Palace has managed 1.5 goals from an impressive 12.0 attempts. This difference in offensive production could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

The teams will need every advantage as they aim to secure points in the group stage of this prestigious tournament. The match is one not to miss as both clubs vie for success in the Europa Conference League.