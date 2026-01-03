Sports
Strasbourg Visits Nice with New Coach Seeking Revival
Nice, France — Two of Ligue 1‘s top scorers will meet Saturday when Joaquin Panichelli and his Strasbourg team visit Sofiane Diop‘s OGC Nice. Panichelli is second in the league with nine goals and Diop is sixth with six.
Nice is hoping for a fresh start under newly appointed coach Claude Puel after a challenging end to 2025. Puel replaces the previous manager following a damaging nine-game losing streak across all competitions, with six of those losses in Ligue 1. The Eagles managed a narrow 2-1 victory over AS Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France on December 21, but their overall form remains concerning.
Club officials have entrusted Puel with stabilizing the team, which is just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot. However, Nice’s home record is poor, having lost four of their last five league matches at the Allianz Riviera.
In contrast, Strasbourg enters this match after a 2-1 win against USL Dunkerque on December 21 and has shown signs of improvement recently with three wins in four matches across all competitions. Despite this, they have struggled on the road, failing to win in their last five away league games.
Injuries will test Nice as they prepare for Puel’s first match back in charge. Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye are out with knee injuries, and several players are absent for international duty, limiting Puel’s choices. Strasbourg will miss Sofiane Sow due to a knee injury, and Guela Doue and Mamadou Sarr are also away on international duty.
Nice’s lineup could include Dupe in goal and feature Diop, Kevin, and Cho in attack. Strasbourg may field Penders, Panichelli, and others in their quest to build on recent positive momentum.
As the game progresses, it will become clear whether Puel can effectively lead Nice to a turnaround or if Strasbourg will capitalize on their current form to spoil the occasion.
