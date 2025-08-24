Strategy Buys Another 430 Bitcoins Amid Market Challenges

Jakarta, Indonesia – Strategy Company, previously known as MicroStrategy, has announced the acquisition of 430 Bitcoins (BTC) for approximately $51.4 million, a move that raises its total Bitcoin holdings to 629,376 BTC, valued at over $72 billion.

This purchase, completed on August 18, 2025, marks Strategy’s third acquisition of Bitcoin in August despite the cryptocurrency experiencing a dip below $115,000. The company, co-founded by Michael Saylor, is known for its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, even amid ongoing market volatility.

As of now, Bitcoin is facing challenges with price fluctuations, yet Strategy remains committed to its buying strategy. Saylor expressed enthusiasm about the purchase on social media, referencing it with the phrase “Insufficient Orange.” This latest acquisition comes despite a nearly 5% drop in Bitcoin’s value over the past week.

Strategy typically engages in purchasing Bitcoin through over-the-counter (OTC) deals and private agreements, which do not impact the open market directly. Corporate Treasurer Shirish Jajodia emphasized the minimal effect of their buys on market prices, stating, “If you are buying $1 billion over a couple of days, it’s not actually moving the market that much.”

Despite recent market pressures impacting the company’s stock, which has seen a low of about $325 per share, it rebounded to around $358 by the end of the week. The stock’s volatility reflects broader trends among Bitcoin treasury companies, many of which have struggled in the second half of 2025.

Strategy’s aggressive purchasing strategy has solidified its position as the largest holder of Bitcoin among public companies, making up more than 3% of the total Bitcoin supply. This approach is aligned with Saylor’s long-term vision that sees Bitcoin as a key asset class for corporate portfolios amidst rising monetary uncertainties.

In terms of financing these acquisitions, the company used proceeds from past share sales of STRK, STRF, and STRD, raising significant capital for its purchasing endeavors. With Bitcoin’s high trading volume exceeding $50 billion daily, the company’s strategy seems designed to leverage market opportunities without significantly affecting overall price dynamics.

Saylor has made bold forecasts about Bitcoin’s future valuation, hinting at an expectation of $21 million per BTC. Such insights reinforce his belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and its growing acceptance among institutional investors.

As the corporate Bitcoin landscape evolves, Strategy’s accumulation and Saylor’s advocacy continue to push the narrative of Bitcoin as a reliable store of value, despite the short-term fluctuations impacting market sentiment.