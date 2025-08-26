B Strategy Launches $1 Billion BNB Treasury with YZi Labs Support

NEW YORK, NY — B Strategy, a digital asset investment firm founded by former Bitmain executives, has announced plans to launch a $1 billion cryptocurrency treasury focused on BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem. The announcement was made on Monday, with backing from YZi Labs, the family office of Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.

The new treasury aims to mirror the model of 10X Capital, which recently secured funding for a BNB treasury with YZi Labs’ support. A spokesperson for B Strategy informed Cointelegraph that this initiative will help bridge the U.S. and Asian markets by providing access for Asian investors seeking to enter the U.S. stock market.

“We plan to collaborate with a U.S.-listed company through a private placement,” the representative stated. “Following the capital injection from this placement, the listed company will purchase BNB, transitioning its business model to focus on holding and managing BNB assets as a dedicated treasury entity.”

The leadership team at B Strategy includes Leon Lu and Max Hua, who bring substantial expertise from both traditional finance and crypto markets. Lu previously co-founded a crypto-focused fund that achieved a 276% return over a 24-month period. Hua, a former CFO of Bitmain, highlighted the importance of institutional-grade governance and transparency.

According to Cointelegraph, BNB has gained popularity among institutional investors. It currently ranks as the fourth-largest crypto token by market capitalization, valued at approximately $120.3 billion. The token is utilized for transaction fees and supports staking and governance within the Binance ecosystem.

Institutional adoption of BNB is evident, with several publicly listed companies, including CEA Industries and BMB Network, launching their own BNB treasury initiatives. In recent reports, CEA Industries saw a 550% surge in its stock price following its announcement about BNB holdings.

The B Strategy treasury is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the BNB ecosystem, further encouraging investments in technology and community initiatives, according to Ella Zhang, Head of YZi Labs. The firm’s planned transparency and governance standards aim to attract global investors and position BNB as a strategic reserve asset.

The launch of B Strategy’s BNB treasury reflects a growing trend of integrating digital assets into traditional finance structures. As the firm prepares for its upcoming financing round, it anticipates announcing the final details in the coming weeks.