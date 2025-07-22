Entertainment
Stray Kids Make K-Pop History at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
LONDON, England — Stray Kids made history as the first K-pop group to perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 18 and 19. The sold-out shows are part of their world tour, titled , marking a significant milestone in their career.
The much-anticipated concerts come after a successful run through cities across the globe. Before heading to London, Stray Kids performed at notable venues, including Hyde Park in the UK. Their leader, Bang Chan, reflected on the group’s journey, saying, “Getting to this milestone is definitely thanks to our lovely STAY and all the members’ hard work.”
Fans, affectionately known as STAY, filled the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere as they chanted the group’s songs. The setlist featured hits like ‘God’s Menu’ and ‘MIROH,’ showcasing the group’s dynamic energy and vocal prowess. The concerts included elaborate choreography, impressive pyrotechnics, and even a parade of giant inflatable characters, delighting the audience.
Significantly, this concert series marks the blending of music and sports, akin to a major Bollywood star collaborating with an IPL team. Tottenham Hotspur’s star player, Son Heung-min, has a special connection with Stray Kids, representing the global influence of Korean culture.
To commemorate the event, Stray Kids and Tottenham collaborated on a limited-edition uniform, featuring a sleek black design with the Stray Kids logo and ‘THFC X Stray Kids’ on the back, symbolizing their unique partnership.
As the group prepares to continue their tour across Europe, they remain committed to their fans and expressed excitement for future performances. Seungmin shared a moment in the crowd that resonated with him, stating, “One of the most memorable moments for me was seeing a mother and a baby in the audience.”
With their fusion of music and culture, Stray Kids are undeniably etching their name into the history books of global entertainment, proving that K-pop continues to break barriers.
