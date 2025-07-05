How to Stream 4th of July Fireworks Shows Live This Year

NEW YORK, NY — This year’s Fourth of July celebrations include live broadcasts of spectacular fireworks shows across the United States. If you prefer to stay home instead of attending in-person events, multiple viewing options are available.

On the evening of July 4, you can catch four major broadcasts featuring fireworks from different locations. FOX will present a special hosted by Johnny Jones, Carley Shimkus, Aishah Hasnie, and Griff Jenkins from FOX Square in New York City. This event will highlight fireworks from the U.S. Capitol and include a performance by the Dugger Band.

The renowned Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will also air on NBC, featuring exciting performances from artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, and more. This annual show spans across a mile of the East River in New York City.

CNN will showcase its ‘The Fourth in America’ special, offering viewers fireworks displays from various cities, including Boston and Chicago. Performances by artists like Noah Kahan and Dierks Bentley will enhance the festivities.

Additionally, PBS will air ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. This program will feature the grand fireworks display from Washington, D.C., alongside musical performances.

For those interested in the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, it will be broadcast on The CW, showcasing a live orchestral concert followed by fireworks over the Charles River. The concert will start at 7 p.m. ET, with fireworks launching around 9:40 p.m. ET.

All these shows will be available for live streaming on various platforms, including FuboTV and Sling, both offering free trials for new users, making it easy for everyone to join the celebration from home this Independence Day.