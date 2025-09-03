Streameast Shutdown Marks Major Victory Against Illegal Sports Streaming

Washington, D.C. — The world’s largest illegal sports streaming platform, Streameast, has been shut down following a year-long investigation by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). The operation was announced on September 3, 2025, after over 1.6 billion visits to its network of 80 unauthorized domains in the past year.

Streameast provided users free access to major global sports events, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and top European football leagues like the Premier League and Champions League. ACE is a coalition of 50 media and entertainment organizations, which includes industry giants like Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Paramount.

On August 24, ACE collaborated with Egyptian law enforcement to dismantle Streameast’s operations. During the raid, two men were arrested in El-Sheikh Zaid, located about 20 miles west of Cairo, on suspicion of copyright infringement. Authorities seized laptops, smartphones, cash, and multiple credit cards during the operation.

In addition, investigators uncovered connections to a shell company in the UAE reported to have laundered approximately £4.9 million ($6.2 million) since 2010, along with £150,000 ($200,000) in cryptocurrency. Several real estate properties in Egypt are also believed to have been purchased using the illegal funds.

Charles Rivkin, chairman of ACE, celebrated the shutdown as a significant step in combating digital piracy. He stated, “ACE scored a resounding victory in its fight to detect, deter, and dismantle criminal perpetrators of digital piracy.” Rivkin emphasized the coalition’s commitment to tackling piracy on a global scale.

Ed McCarthy, COO of DAZN Group, another member of ACE, commented, “Dismantling Streameast is a major victory for everyone who invests in and relies on the live sports ecosystem.” He noted that the illegal operation was undermining the integrity of sports and impacting fans around the world.

Streameast was previously highlighted in the media when NBA star LeBron James was spotted courtside using the platform during a game. This exposure raised concerns that the platform would be shut down, which has now come to pass.

While Streameast’s original domain has been taken offline, reports suggest that some copycat sites might be attempting to fill the void. ACE has confirmed they are aware of these impersonating platforms and are actively investigating them.

The action against Streameast is part of a broader initiative to tackle illegal streaming, which has also seen prosecutions in the U.K. In July, Stephen Woodward was sentenced to three years in prison for operating illegal streaming sites that generated over £1 million ($1.3 million).

As ACE continues its work with global law enforcement partners, the message is clear: the crackdown on illegal streaming services will persist.