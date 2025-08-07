Entertainment
Streamer Blurbs Breaks Boundaries by Entering Red Dead Redemption 2
LOS ANGELES, CA — A tech-savvy streamer has accomplished what many considered impossible: inserting himself into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 in just three days. Blurbs, known for his innovative projects on Twitch and YouTube, has made headlines before but this latest feat is turning heads.
For six years, Blurbs has wowed audiences with his ability to turn creative ideas into working tech. He previously developed an Xbox 360 dashboard with Twitch chat support and even created a mod allowing his viewers to control in-game voices in RDR2. That project gained significant attention in late 2024, marking a high point for game modding.
His most recent project, dubbed ‘I modded my body into RDR2,’ showcases an unprecedented level of immersion. Using two cell phones, a self-made RDR2 mod, and several other tech innovations, Blurbs managed to place himself directly into the game. In one demonstration, he approached a non-playable character (NPC) in a saloon, shoved him, and prompted a realistic response.
“It’s amazing how real it feels. I’m not using any headset or typical VR gear,” he shared in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. “The setup is simple but effective: two phones rubber-banded together, a Unity app, OBS, and some background removal tech.”
Blurbs’ sudden idea to mod himself into RDR2 shifted his original video plans. “I wondered if I could actually drop myself into the game,” he said, showcasing his knack for exploration and creativity in tech. He noted that this process could potentially apply to any game with modding camera access.
Though not every project results in a viral hit, Blurbs remains motivated by the thrill of experimentation. “I keep doing it just in case I strike gold,” he said, emphasizing his passion for creative tech. As he continues to push the boundaries of streaming and modding, fans eagerly anticipate what he will think of next.
