Streaming Guide: New Shows and Movies for the Weekend

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — The final weekend of November brings a wealth of new streaming options just in time for the holidays. From anticipated series returns to unique indie films, viewers have plenty to choose from as they settle in for a cozy weekend at home.

Among the highlights is the much-anticipated return of Stranger Things 5, which marks the show’s first release in three years. The first four episodes dropped on November 29, featuring the familiar gang back together in Hawkins as they battle Vecna while dealing with a military quarantine. “We’re excited to see where this season takes our characters,” said one fan online.

If you’re more of a music lover, check out The Beatles Anthology. This expanded docuseries, released in a remastered format, digs deep into the lives of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, providing an intimate look at their journey. It airs over three nights, culminating on December 1.

For fans of crime thrillers, Caught Stealing debuts on Saturday, starring Austin Butler in a tale about a bartender who inadvertently gets entangled with dangerous mobsters. It promises a mix of comedy and action, showcasing Butler’s charismatic performance.

If adventure is what you’re after, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has made its way to Netflix, offering underwater battles with Jason Momoa. However, early reviews suggest it may not live up to the original.

In a completely different genre, Sidelined 2 continues the story of the surprisingly popular football romance on Tubi, which remains free to stream. It’s worth a look for those who enjoy rom-coms.

Another intriguing release is Yuki’s Revenge, an animated scene created by Quentin Tarantino as a bonus for Fortnite fans. This exclusive short, which features Uma Thurman voicing The Bride, will be available on December 1, coinciding with the release of a Kill Bill double feature.

Critics are buzzing about new series such as Pluribus, from Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, which debuted recently on Apple TV. Although opinions are mixed, many praise Rhea Seehorn’s performance in this slow-burning sci-fi thriller.

An exciting weekend also includes Flight Risk, an action-thriller scheduled to be available soon, featuring Mark Wahlberg. Viewers can expect unexpected twists while trapped in a plane with a fugitive.

As the month ends, streaming platforms are poised to unleash an array of fresh content while also rotating out some classics. For those in search of a relaxing weekend, this streaming guide captures the essence of what to watch.

