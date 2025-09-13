Streaming Highlight: New Movies to Watch This Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — This week, streaming platforms are releasing several highly anticipated films for subscribers. Among them, Zach Cregger‘s horror movie “Weapons” is making its way to home viewers, while Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock have notable new titles to offer.

“Weapons,” which garnered attention in theaters, features a twisted narrative structure that unfolds from multiple perspectives. The film stars Julia Garner as Justine Gandy, a third-grade student whose classmates mysteriously vanish one night. Garner is joined by an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich. “Weapons” is set for streaming starting September 9.

Also on the lineup is Ethan Coen‘s “Honey Don’t!” which explores a cult-like mystery with an impressive cast featuring Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans. Despite mixed reviews upon its theatrical release, Coen’s film is part of a trilogy that follows “Drive-Away Dolls.” It will be available for streaming on September 9.

On Prime Video, the French drama “When Fall Is Coming” by François Ozon joins the lineup. The film has received critical acclaim, scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the story of a retiree navigating friendship and loss in a tranquil village. Viewers can expect to catch it starting September 10.

Netflix is releasing “The Wrong Paris,” featuring Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, who enters a dating show with ambitions of traveling to Paris, only to find herself in Paris, Texas. This rom-com seeks to engage audiences beginning September 12.

Another notable title this week is “Warfare,” co-directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. It presents a gripping portrayal of U.S. Navy SEALs during the Iraq War. With its real-time story and focus on survival, the film is set to stream starting September 12.

With an array of films ready to serve diverse tastes, this week’s streaming offerings will surely keep fans entertained.