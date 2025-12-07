Strickland vs. Hernandez Set for UFC Fight Night Main Event

HOUSTON, Texas — Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland will face Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez in the main event at UFC Fight Night on February 21, officials announced on Saturday. The event will be held at the Toyota Center.

Strickland, 34, ranked No. 3 in the UFC middleweight division, has a record of 29 wins and 7 losses. This bout marks his first appearance since losing a title fight rematch against Dricus Du Plessis in February. Strickland is currently serving a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his involvement in a post-fight brawl at a Las Vegas event in June. His suspension is set to expire later this month.

Anthony Hernandez, 27, currently holds a record of 15 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no contest, and is ranked No. 4 in the middleweight division. Hernandez is on an impressive eight-fight win streak in the UFC and recently earned ranked victories over Brendan Allen and Roman Dolidze. He was previously scheduled to face Reinier de Ridder in October but withdrew due to injury.

The winner of the February 21 matchup could find themselves in prime position to challenge for the title held by Khamzat Chimaev in 2026. The matchup has sparked excitement among fans and analysts alike, with both fighters eager to prove themselves in front of Houston audiences.

Strickland and Hernandez’s clash is not only significant for their careers but could also shape the future of the middleweight division as they both seek to secure a title shot.