U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Heightening Tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Authorities in major U.S. cities are on high alert following U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites late Saturday night. The attacks mark a significant escalation in tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced it was deploying additional resources to protect religious and cultural sites throughout New York City. “We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the NYPD said in a post on X, indicating ongoing coordination with federal partners.

In Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department stated it is closely monitoring developments in Iran. “We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners,” MPD said. Although no known threats exist, they are enhancing security at religious institutions.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also addressed public safety concerns. In a post, she noted, “There are no known credible threats at this time, but LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship and sensitive sites.”

President Donald Trump announced the strikes, which targeted facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, emphasizing they were crucial to stopping Iran’s nuclear threat. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity,” he stated during a national address from the White House.

Trump praised U.S. military achievements, describing the strikes as a “spectacular military success.” He also warned that should peace not be achieved quickly, further actions could follow against additional Iranian targets.

Paul Mauro, a former NYPD inspector, emphasized the importance of community engagement, stating, “Authorities will liaise with local communities, especially those connected to Iran or Israel.” He mentioned patrols focused on religious sites could include marked cars known as “house of worship” vehicles.

In addition to local law enforcement efforts, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is heightened its vigilance. They will closely monitor individuals entering the country, especially at border and airport checkpoints.

Iran has condemned the attacks, stating they exacerbate an already tense situation and pose a threat to regional stability. Reports indicate that Iran is responding with missile strikes aimed at Israel, which has heightened the overall conflict’s intensity.