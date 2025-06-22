U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites in Major Military Escalation

Washington, D.C. — The United States conducted military strikes against three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, June 21, 2025, according to President Donald Trump. This operation involved B-2 bombers dropping Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, colloquially known as ‘bunker busters,’ targeting heavily fortified facilities housing Iran’s nuclear program. A U.S. official confirmed that Tomahawk cruise missiles were also launched from a Navy submarine towards these locations.

During a national address following the attacks, Trump referred to the operation as a ‘spectacular military success.’ The strikes were timed at approximately 6:40 p.m. ET and were noteworthy for being the longest flight for B-2 bombers since 2001, as they returned to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, spoke out against the U.S. actions, labeling them ‘outrageous’ and warned that Iran reserves the right to respond. He stated, ‘Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression.’ Araghchi announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the conflict further.

The bombings come amidst ongoing tensions following multiple Israeli strikes on Iran aimed at degrading its military capabilities. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth emphasized that the U.S. operation was not intended to target Iranian military personnel or civilians, insisting America’s military goal was limited.

Shortly after the attack, Iranian officials confirmed that explosions were heard alongside the strikes, particularly in the cities of Yazd and Bushehr, where the only nuclear power plant is located. Reports of blasts led to heightened security and confusion in the region.

U.S. lawmakers were immediately informed about the strikes, but reports indicate that troops stationed in the area did not receive prior warning. Hegseth highlighted that public and private communication was relayed to Iran before the attack, aimed at initiating peace discussions.

While Trump reiterated that there are many targets left in Iran should peace not be achieved, reactions from global leaders reflect concerns about escalating conflicts. The French government stated it was neither involved in the U.S. strikes nor their planning and urged all parties to show restraint.

The aftermath of the strikes remains tense, with Iran emphasizing its resolve to maintain its nuclear program in defiance of U.S. intervention.