Strong Attendance at Minnesota State Fair Despite Rising Prices

St. Paul, Minnesota — The Minnesota State Fair continues to attract large crowds, drawing nearly 1.6 million visitors so far in 2025, despite higher admission and parking prices. As of Saturday, the fair had hosted 1,595,926 visitors, surpassing the same period in previous years, according to the Minnesota State Agricultural Society.

Jim Burt, a vendor who sells roasted nuts, reported his best business in five years this week. “There’s no two ways about that,” Burt stated, as he offered his special dill-flavored peanuts to fairgoers. “The reason we got into the fair was so that we could have 1 million people look at our product, and now it’s finally really paying off.” This year, the fair’s attendance is up from 1,494,000 visitors during the same timeframe in 2024, and 1,574,769 in 2023.

Factors contributing to the consistent attendance include pleasant weather, as Burt noted, which kept crowds coming for the duration of the fair. Only one record-setting day has occurred this season, with 145,022 visitors registered this past Monday. In contrast, last year saw five record-breaking days, including an all-time high of 256,015 visitors on September 1, 2024.

Paul Tinucci, an attendee from Inver Grove Heights, expressed his dedication to trying new foods at the fair, likening it to “the Super Bowl of fairs.” However, attendee Molly Keleny shared that rising costs have affected how many days she chooses to visit. “It’s a little bit more expensive these days,” she remarked, standing by a newborn lamb.

Tyler Schipper, an economist at the University of St. Thomas, explained that despite concerns about the economy, strong attendance is fueled by sustained consumer spending. “Because consumer spending has continued to be up there,” Schipper said. Yet, he acknowledged some visitors may limit their days or expenditures while at the fair.

The fair’s last day serves as a traditional closure to the summer for many Minnesotans as school begins this week. Burt reflected on the fair’s significance amid the backdrop of a recent tragic school shooting, stating, “There’s that, and then there’s the Great Get-Together at the fair. Talk about a dichotomy.” He emphasized that the fair remains a place where community comes together to support one another.

The sunny weather on Sunday drew even larger crowds as temperatures reached the mid-70s, reinforcing the fair’s status as a cultural touchpoint in Minnesota.