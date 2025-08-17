Strong Currents Threaten Swimmers in Cayuga and Oswego Counties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The National Weather Service issued an updated beach hazards statement on Sunday at 3:44 p.m. for Cayuga and Oswego counties. The alert remains in effect until Monday at 4 p.m.

The weather service warns residents and visitors to prepare for strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. “Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions,” the service advises.

Local authorities are taking precautions to ensure public safety. Lifeguards are on duty and will monitor the situation closely. Swimmers are encouraged to heed warnings and stay on shore until conditions improve.

Advance Local Weather Alerts, a service provided by United Robots, is compiling the latest data from the National Weather Service to keep the public informed. Updated information will be available as the situation develops.

Residents are reminded to stay cautious and be aware of their surroundings when near water. Public safety officials stress the importance of following safety guidelines during hazardous conditions.