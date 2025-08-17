News
Strong Currents Threaten Swimmers in Cayuga and Oswego Counties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The National Weather Service issued an updated beach hazards statement on Sunday at 3:44 p.m. for Cayuga and Oswego counties. The alert remains in effect until Monday at 4 p.m.
The weather service warns residents and visitors to prepare for strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. “Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions,” the service advises.
Local authorities are taking precautions to ensure public safety. Lifeguards are on duty and will monitor the situation closely. Swimmers are encouraged to heed warnings and stay on shore until conditions improve.
Advance Local Weather Alerts, a service provided by United Robots, is compiling the latest data from the National Weather Service to keep the public informed. Updated information will be available as the situation develops.
Residents are reminded to stay cautious and be aware of their surroundings when near water. Public safety officials stress the importance of following safety guidelines during hazardous conditions.
Recent Posts
- Sudan and Senegal Clash in Key CHAN Group D Match
- Understanding the Differences Between CHAN and AFCON Championships
- Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Kicks Off at US Open
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout