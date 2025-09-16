Strong U.S. Ryder Cup Team Competes at Procore Championship

NAPA, California — The 2025 fall golf season kicks off this week with the Procore Championship, featuring 10 of the 12 members of the United States Ryder Cup team.

All but Bryson DeChambeau, who is not a PGA Tour member, and Xander Schauffele, who is at home with his newborn son, will compete in this important event. The players are looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Key participants include Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay. Also competing are Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia, and Maverick McNealy, among others.

The presence of a strong field has sparked increased interest in this year’s championship. Fans on the East Coast can enjoy primetime golf featuring some of the best players in the world.

As the European team competes in a DP World Tour event, American fans will have to balance watching their own team with the European contests.

While the Procore Championship usually draws a smaller field, this year’s coverage is expected to be limited. Notably, PGA Tour Live will not provide coverage over the weekend.

Viewers can tune in starting at 10 a.m. for Round 1, with live TV coverage set for 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel. Streaming options will also be available through the NBC Sports App.