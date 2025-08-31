Struff Aims for Upset Against Djokovic at US Open Fourth Round

New York, NY – Jan-Lennard Struff, ranked No. 144 in the PIF ATP Rankings, is set to face 38-year-old Novak Djokovic for the eighth time on Sunday in the fourth round of the US Open. This marks a significant moment for Struff, who aims to secure his first victory against the 24-time major champion.

Struff recalls his first encounter with Djokovic in 2009, when he was a teenager serving as a hitting partner at a tournament in Halle. “It was raining and we played soccer indoors. His coach, I think, scored the last-minute goal and they were going nuts. It was incredible,” Struff said. “I was on the other team, unfortunately. But it was fun.”

Since then, Djokovic has dominated their matches, winning 17 out of the 18 sets they have played. Struff, who has battled fluctuations in his career, has finally found momentum, making it to the fourth round in New York for the first time. He expressed admiration for Djokovic’s longevity in the sport, stating, “It’s just fantastic how good he’s playing.”

This year, Struff has faced challenges, starting the season as World No. 42 and heading to New York with a 9-18 record. Nevertheless, he has advanced past formidable opponents, including the 11th seed in a five-set thriller and home hero Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed. “He played well today. His percentage wasn’t so high, but he served pretty well, especially early in games,” Tiafoe remarked.

Struff’s journey to the fourth round has not been easy. He faced a setback in the second round of qualifying but overcame the odds to secure his spot in the main draw. “In qualifying, it was tough. The rain saved me a little bit,” Struff explained. He is now back in the Top 100 at No. 98 and believes he can compete at a high level, stating, “I know I can play good tennis. And I know I can beat a lot of good guys.”