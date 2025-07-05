A’s Struggle in Sacramento, Giants Series Expected to Sell Out

PHOENIX – The Oakland Athletics are struggling as they prepare to face the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. This matchup comes during a Fourth of July weekend, typically a time for celebration, but the A’s are averaging fewer than 10,000 fans per game.

Despite the A’s disappointing attendance, the team expects the series against the Giants to sell out. The Giants have a strong fan base in the region and fans are eager to make the short drive from the Bay Area. Giants manager Bob Melvin stated, “It’s going to be pretty raucous,” highlighting the weekend’s unique atmosphere.

The A’s have struggled in Sacramento since relocating there temporarily. In 42 home games, they have only filled the seats for four games, with the opener and the entire Yankees series being sellouts. This dismal performance, combined with a record of just 15-27 at home, has lowered team morale.

Local sentiments toward the A’s are mixed. Long-time Sacramento resident Steve Harmon expressed the community’s hesitancy to fully embrace a team they view as temporary. “They know it’ll be gone in a few years,” he said. This ambivalence towards the A’s contrasts sharply with the local support for the Sacramento Kings, showing a lack of connection with the baseball team.

The A’s face challenges not only in attendance but in facilities as well. There is no direct access from the dugouts to the clubhouses, negatively impacting player performance. A’s pitcher Luis Severino admitted that the arrangement has disrupted his routine leading up to games.

The conditions on the field will also come under scrutiny as the weather warms up. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s to low 90s during the series, posing potential issues as the summer progresses. The A’s hope to navigate these challenges as they look to improve their fortunes.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, who is making a potential return from injury, might make an appearance during the series. Chapman was drafted by the A’s, and a matchup against his former team contains additional narrative. However, for A’s fans yearning for a traditional rivalry setting in Oakland, this series in Sacramento serves as a reminder of what has been lost.