Struggles Continue for White Sox Pitchers as Season Progresses

CHICAGO, IL — As the 2025 baseball season rolls on, Shane Smith of the Chicago White Sox finds himself grappling with challenges on the mound. Following a difficult season last year in the Brewers farm system, where he logged just 94⅓ innings, Smith’s performance has not improved as he hoped. With a 5.81 ERA over his last six starts—covering only 26⅓ innings, and yielding 15 walks against 26 strikeouts—there are concerns about his readiness as a major league starter.

Despite these troubling stats, pitching coach Ethan Katz believes fatigue is not the issue. “He’s still strong, he’s doing things really well,” Katz stated. “Numbers-wise, it may not look pretty, but visually it was a very good outing. It was a lot of weak contact.” In a recent game against the Cardinals, Smith’s struggles were evident when he walked a No. 9 hitter and subsequently allowed a three-run home run.

In an effort to help Smith regain his form, the White Sox plan to continue extending his rest times, particularly with the potential return of Davis Martin. Katz has indicated that Smith’s fastball has been impressive, averaging 95.5 mph, and sees potential for improvement. “While I think he’s capable of generating more swing-and-miss, the weak contact helps him stay efficient,” Katz said.

Meanwhile, teammate Grant Taylor has been making waves with his fastball and cutters. During a two-inning save on Saturday, he reached speeds of 96 mph with his cutters. However, Katz emphasized the importance of not over-relying on them, warning that hitters could adjust. “If he tries to live off the cutter, they will start to hit it,” Katz explained.

In another facet of the pitching lineup, Aaron Civale has been working on adjustments to address his low ground-ball rate and struggles with command. Katz shared insights from a recent conversation with Civale, detailing how a knee issue had impacted his ability to throw effectively. “He let us know he’s been dealing with a little bit of a knee thing,” Katz said, noting this may have affected his mechanics. “Teams are trying to wait him out, and getting the ball down will open avenues for success.”

With pitch counts and performance levels fluctuating throughout the season, the White Sox coaching staff remains focused on fostering the development of their young pitchers. While challenges persist, both Smith and Civale’s journeys forward could shape the outcome of the team’s season.