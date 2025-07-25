Struggling Fantasy Players: Panic or Patience?

LOS ANGELES, CA – In the latest edition of our Patience or Panic series, we evaluate the current struggles of three notable fantasy baseball players. As the All-Star break wraps up, teams are making critical decisions affecting their fantasy playoffs.

Freddie Freeman, first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has struggled recently. He hit just .202 with one home run in the last 30 days, a stark contrast to his impressive start, where his OPS was above 1.000 in May. The Dodgers have collectively underperformed, scoring only 3.6 runs per game in July. Despite this downturn, Freeman remains a top contributor, though he has shown signs of declining power and increased strikeouts. His playing status may reflect lingering effects from an ankle injury earlier this season. Verdict: Panic, but cautiously, as Freeman’s track record still indicates potential value.

Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals has had a rough introduction to the majors. After showcasing his potential in college, where he hit well and pitched effectively, his current statistics reflect his struggles. With a .149 batting average, he has been among the worst hitters since being called up. His excessively high chase rate and low batting average on balls in play (BABIP) signal bad luck combined with poor plate discipline. Verdict: Panic mostly, as expectations for a breakout may need to be recalibrated for this season.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray has been inconsistent in his recent outings, taking a hit with a poor performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite that, his overall strikeout and WHIP numbers remain strong. Gray’s struggles appear more situational and do not fully reflect his capabilities on the mound. Verdict: Patience is recommended, as his underlying metrics show he can still excel moving forward.

As the season heats up, fantasy managers face tough choices on these players. Each offers a unique set of challenges, and navigating their current performances will be critical as leagues approach the postseason.