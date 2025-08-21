Struggling Kyle Tucker Gets Time Off as Cubs Seek Reset

CHICAGO — Kyle Tucker, the Chicago Cubs‘ star outfielder, is facing a significant slump that has resulted in manager Craig Counsell deciding to give him a break. Tucker sat out during the Cubs’ 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday afternoon and did not play in the doubleheader against the same team.

The root of Tucker’s struggles remains unclear, but his performance since July has raised concerns among fans and teammates. Tucker has faced boos at Wrigley Field for not producing and for his lack of hustle on the field.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Tucker said of his temporary benching. He acknowledged the need to improve: “I still got to do my job, regardless of cheers or boos or whatever.”

Since the beginning of July, Tucker’s performance has declined sharply. With only one home run and a 46.5 percent ground-ball rate, his batting average has plummeted to .189. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer reflected on Tucker’s struggles, noting the first-half success compared to the recent downturn.

“It’s frustrating, and we’re not coming up with solutions for him and he’s not coming up with solutions,” Counsell commented. He emphasized that giving Tucker a few days off might help him reset mentally.

Meanwhile, teammate Matthew Boyd shared confidence in Tucker’s abilities: “Kyle is one of the best hitters of our generation. Everyone goes through rough patches. Just keep going forward.”

As Tucker works to reclaim his form, the team’s postseason hopes may hinge on his performance.