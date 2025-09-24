Struggling Real Sociedad Faces Mallorca in Must-Win Match

San Sebastián, Spain — Real Sociedad and RCD Mallorca will clash in a crucial LaLiga EA Sports match on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 9:30 PM local time at the Estadio de Anoeta. Both teams have had a rough start to the season, each earning only two points from a possible 15 and currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Real Sociedad, managed by Sergio Francisco, has struggled to find form. They have yet to secure a win this season, recording two draws and three losses. Their last three matches have been particularly disappointing, turning the upcoming game into a must-win scenario. “We need to turn this situation around, and victory is the only option now,” Francisco stated earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Mallorca has experienced a similar fate, suffering defeats against heavyweights Barcelona (0-3), Real Madrid (2-1), and Espanyol (3-2). They garnered their two points from home fixtures, including draws against Celta Vigo and Atlético de Madrid. Jagoba Arrasate, the Mallorca coach, will need his players to rise to the occasion. “We have shown glimpses of good play; we just need to convert that into results,” he remarked.

In terms of fitness, both teams are dealing with injuries. Real Sociedad’s Aritz Elustondo, Yangel Herrera, Óskarsson, and Rupérez are sidelined, while Jon Martín is out due to national duty with the U-20 World Cup. Mallorca also faces absences, including Kumbulla and Dani Rodríguez due to injury and suspension.

The match will be available for fans to watch for free on DAZN, which aims to boost app downloads by offering this game at no cost. Viewers will need to register to access the streaming service. Commentators for the match will include Miguel Ángel Román and former player López Rekarte, with additional language options in Euskera and Catalan.

This encounter may determine the future trajectory of both clubs this season. With both teams desperately needing points, the stakes could not be higher. Kickoff is fast approaching, and fans can feel the tension building. As Francisco put it, “A win today could renew our hopes for this season.”