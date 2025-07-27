Sports
Struggling Starters Bryce Elder and Jack Leiter Face Off in Texas
Arlington, TX – On Sunday, July 27, 2025, the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers will meet at Globe Life Field for an afternoon game featuring two struggling pitchers, Bryce Elder and Jack Leiter.
Bryce Elder has faced challenges in July, with his expected Fielding Independent Pitching (xFIP) nearing 5. Strikeouts have dropped while he has maintained a high walk rate. His current ERA stands at 4.86, a slight improvement from June’s troubling 8.25. However, analysts suggest that July has not been kind to him.
Jack Leiter, once a highly-regarded second overall pick, has not performed up to expectations either. With a walk rate above 4 per 9 innings and a concerning rate of balls not hit on the ground, his anticipated metrics hover around 5. His hard throw might be his only redeeming quality at this point.
Surprisingly, veteran Patrick Corbin has emerged as a more effective pitcher this season than Leiter. Analysts speculate that the struggles of Leiter could arise from the lack of support from the Washington Nationals, who have had difficulty helping their players succeed.
The game starts at 2:35 p.m. EDT. It will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast, with streaming available on MLB.tv. Fans can also tune in on radio at 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan.
As both teams compete, the focus will be on what Leiter can deliver and if Elder can salvage his July performance.
