Stuart Craig, Oscar-winning Designer of Harry Potter, Dies at 83

London, England – Stuart Craig, a celebrated production designer known for his work on the “Harry Potter” films, passed away on Sunday at age 83, as announced by the British Film Designers Guild. He had battled Parkinson’s disease for 14 years.

Craig was a three-time Academy Award winner, earning Oscars for his work on “Gandhi” in 1983, “Dangerous Liaisons” in 1989, and “The English Patient” in 1997. His designs helped create the iconic environments of the “Harry Potter” films and the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs, with locations like Hogwarts and Hogsmeade becoming instant classics.

Besides his Oscar victories, Craig received two additional nominations for his work in the Harry Potter series and has garnered six BAFTA nominations throughout his career. His creative contributions also inspired the elaborate theme park attractions based on the films located in Hollywood, Orlando, Osaka, and Singapore.

Craig’s career began in the late 1960s, working on films such as “The Elephant Man” and “Royal Flash”. His breakthrough role as production designer came with the monumental work on “The Elephant Man,” which secured his first Oscar nomination. This was followed by his partnership with Richard Attenborough on “Gandhi,” which earned him his first Oscar win.

David Heyman, producer of the “Harry Potter” series, shared, “Stuart Craig was one of the greatest production designers to work in film. He had exquisite taste and a wonderful sense of story.” Director David Yates described Craig as a dear friend and credited him with having a nurturing approach towards emerging design talent.

Neil Lamont, another production designer, praised Craig’s generosity and dedication to mentoring others. “I bet that anyone you ask, ‘which designer would you like to work with the most?’ will say Stuart Craig,” Lamont said.

Craig was born on April 14, 1942, in Norfolk, England. He studied film design at the Royal College of Art and began working as a set designer in the late 1960s. In his early career, he worked on notable films, eventually establishing himself as a leader in production design.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stangroom, their two children, Becky and Laura, and four grandchildren. His family released a statement saying he was deeply loved and respected for his talent and kindness. “He will live on in our hearts forever,” they said.

Stuart Craig’s impact on film and design will be felt for generations as he helped shape visual storytelling in cinema.