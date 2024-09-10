Stuart Hogg Arrested Again Before Domestic Violence Trial

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested for the third time this year, just a day before he was scheduled to appear in court. The 32-year-old ex-professional rugby player was taken into custody on Monday, facing charges related to stalking and breaches of bail conditions.

Hogg, who recently returned to professional rugby with Top 14 club Montpellier, had previously been arrested in February and July. He is currently facing trial for domestic abuse charges involving his estranged wife, Gillian.

His first arrest occurred in February after a Six Nations match, where allegations were made against him for causing fear and alarm at his wife’s residence. In May, he denied claims of stalking and abusive behavior and was subsequently charged under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act.

In his most recent court appearance, Hogg pled not guilty to stalking accusations and was granted bail under strict conditions. Sheriff Peter Paterson emphasized that Hogg must refrain from any contact with Gillian. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the procurator fiscal’s request to deny bail was overruled.

The trial for Stuart Hogg is scheduled for November 4 at Selkirk Sheriff Court. Following his unexpected retirement from rugby last summer, he was awarded an MBE for his contributions to the sport. His recent comeback was marked by a two-year contract with Montpellier.