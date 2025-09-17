StubHub Prices IPO at $23.50, Valuing Company at $8.6 Billion

San Francisco, CA — Online ticket platform StubHub priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $23.50 per share, valuing the company at $8.6 billion. The share sale raised $800 million and is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker symbol ‘STUB.’

StubHub, co-founded by Eric Baker in 2000, was previously owned by eBay, which acquired it for $310 million. Baker reacquired the company in 2020 through his European ticket marketplace, Viagogo.

After multiple delays in its IPO process due to market fluctuations, StubHub filed an updated prospectus in August, aiming to capitalize on a recovering IPO market amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Recently, other companies also made successful IPOs, indicating renewed investor interest. Before the IPO, StubHub had targeted a valuation of $16.5 billion and sought a top price of $9.2 billion based on its marketing range. However, the final pricing landed in the midpoint range amid a cautious market.

StubHub reported $397.6 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, a 10% increase from the same period last year. Its operating income stood at $26.8 million, though its net loss widened to $35.9 million, up from $29.7 million a year ago.

As the company prepares for its market debut, competition in the live event ticketing industry is intensifying. Rivals like Vivid Seats are grappling with tight margins, while Ticketmaster remains a major player in the global marketplace. StubHub’s IPO will be closely monitored as a reflection of the market’s resilience and the evolving dynamics within the ticketing industry.