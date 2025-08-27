StubHub Promises Waived Fees but Charges Customer Instead

Boston, Massachusetts – When Ellen Kwan-Portal bought three tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency, she expected a smooth experience. But when Adele postponed her shows due to illness, Kwan-Portal decided to sell her tickets on StubHub, the platform where she made her original purchase.

StubHub assured her via email that seller fees would be waived due to the postponement. However, after selling her tickets last September, Kwan-Portal was shocked to see a $747 fee deducted from her account.

“Every time I call them, they acknowledge their error and say they are working on it,” Kwan-Portal said. “But they still have my money.” After several months of frustration, she reached out for help in January.

StubHub has policies regarding its fee structure, allowing the company to charge for services at its discretion. Despite having promised Kwan-Portal a fee waiver, the company charged her anyway, leaving her to wonder about the validity of such promises.

Kwan-Portal’s attempts to resolve the issue through phone calls to customer service yielded no results. Each representative confirmed the errors but offered no solutions. Meanwhile, the deduction remained unrefunded.

“Please let me know what else I can do,” she pleaded in her correspondence.

Experts on consumer rights emphasize the importance of keeping documented evidence of transactions. Kwan-Portal’s email from StubHub was crucial in supporting her claim for a refund. Once she escalated the issue via her documented communication, StubHub emailed her to expect a refund shortly.

“It shouldn’t have been this hard,” Kwan-Portal expressed after receiving her full refund. “I’m so grateful for your help.”

Consumer advocates recommend always securing written records when dealing with customer service issues to help protect consumer rights in instances of disputes.