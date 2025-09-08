Business
StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
San Francisco, CA – StubHub, a leading ticket-reselling platform, aims for a valuation of approximately $9 billion with its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). This new target marks a significant drop from the $16 billion valuation it sought last year. The company has set a preliminary pricing range of $22 to $25 per share and hopes to raise around $851 million through the offering of approximately 34 million shares.
The adjusted valuation reflects broader market trends, which have seen asset prices decline significantly since late 2021. StubHub’s valuation was pegged at $16.5 billion during a private funding round last year. The company delayed its IPO plans earlier this year due to economic concerns but is now looking to capitalize on the resurgence of live events as the pandemic recedes.
Industry analysts note that StubHub’s reduced valuation highlights the struggles faced by consumer-oriented tech companies amidst high inflation and rising interest rates. Despite revenue growth driven by increasing demand for events, StubHub has reported ongoing operating losses in the first half of the year, which may impact its share performance after the IPO.
StubHub, which operates in over 195 countries and facilitates ticket sales for various events, has focused its IPO filing on its brand strength and technological advancements. The company aims to improve its competitive edge against established rivals such as Ticketmaster and emerging platforms like SeatGeek.
The IPO process is expected to attract interest not only forStubHub itself but also as a barometer for other companies that have postponed their IPO plans. The planned listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘STUB’ could signal a shift in market sentiment towards tech-oriented firms.
As the IPO roadshow approaches, investor sentiment will be crucial for StubHub’s strategy to raise capital for debt repayment and potential acquisitions. The outcome may also influence the broader IPO landscape amid ongoing scrutiny of major players in the ticketing industry.
