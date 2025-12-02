Student Alleges Anti-Christian Discrimination in OU Essay Controversy

NORMAN, Okla. — Samantha Fulnecky, a junior at the University of Oklahoma, claims she faced anti-Christian discrimination from a graduate assistant after receiving a failing grade on an essay. Fulnecky insists her grade was a result of her religious beliefs.

Fulnecky wrote a 650-word reaction paper based on a psychology article about gender stereotypes and mental health. The instructor, who has not been named, deemed the essay “offensive” and awarded a zero, stating that it did not include empirical evidence. According to Fulnecky, the assignment guidelines did not specify the need for such citations.

In her essay, Fulnecky argued that gender roles should not be seen as stereotypes, citing her belief that God created men and women with distinct desires. She stated, “It is perfectly normal for kids to follow gender ‘stereotypes’ because that is how God made us.” She also expressed frustration at what she views as a societal push against these roles.

The instructor criticized Fulnecky’s paper, claiming it contradicted itself and relied more on personal ideology than scientific evidence. In a comment about the essay, the instructor noted that every major psychological and medical organization supports the view that sex and gender are not fixed or binary.

Fulnecky has filed a formal discrimination complaint with the university and a grade appeal, arguing her First Amendment rights were violated. She stated that the grade penalized her for expressing her religious views in alignment with the assignment’s instructions.

When asked for comment, an OU spokesperson confirmed that the university has a formal grade appeal process but did not address the specifics of Fulnecky’s case. This incident is not isolated; previous cases at OU have raised concerns about academic freedom and discrimination against conservative beliefs.

In 2019, another OU professor resigned after facing backlash for discussing traditional Catholic views. In recent statements, OU officials emphasized their commitment to freedom of expression, including religious freedoms. The university placed the instructor involved in Fulnecky’s case on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review.