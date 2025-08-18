Student Arrested After Gun Fired in Gwinnett County Elementary School Toilet

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Meadowcreek Elementary School was arrested on Friday after allegedly bringing a gun to school and firing it into a toilet. The incident occurred on Thursday morning before classes began, according to Bernard Watson, the director of community and media relations for Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Initial reports of a broken toilet in a restroom led school officials to question a student who admitted to intentionally damaging it. That student faced disciplinary action at the time.

However, on Friday, Watson revealed that parents and students reported the same student had threatened to shoot the toilet. School police investigated and confirmed that the student had taken a firearm from home, brought it to school, and discharged it in the restroom.

No one was in the restroom during the incident, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. The student has been arrested and will face criminal charges.

Gwinnett County schools’ Chief of Police Tony Lockard indicated that law enforcement is also examining whether the student’s parents might face charges. “We’ll be collaborating with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” Lockard stated.

The investigation is in its early stages, and Lockard mentioned the importance of protecting the identity of the juvenile involved.

In light of this incident, Watson and Lockard urged parents to take precautions regarding firearms at home. Lockard advised, “Make sure that there’s nothing in your child’s backpack that shouldn’t be there prior to them leaving for school.”

Officials from Gwinnett County Public Schools are committed to ensuring safety and have emphasized the seriousness of any threats to students.