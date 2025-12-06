OU Student’s Bible Reference Leads to Instructor’s Leave After Discrimination Complaint

NORMAN, Okla. — A graduate student instructor at the University of Oklahoma has been placed on administrative leave after a student filed a discrimination complaint. The student, 20-year-old Samantha Fulnecky, claims she received a failing grade due to referencing the Bible in her psychology assignment.

Fulnecky, a psychology junior, received a zero on the paper, which was part of a course on lifespan development. In an interview with News 9, she asserted that she deserved a perfect score, noting that she had maintained high marks on previous assignments. “We have been getting these papers all semester, and I’ve written them all the same,” she said. “And I’ve gotten a 100 on all of them up until this point.”

In her paper, Fulnecky argued against the idea of multiple genders, stating, “Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic.” She expressed her belief that promoting such views could harm American youth by moving society away from traditional beliefs.

Fulnecky admitted she did not specifically cite any Bible verses but stated that the assignment instructions encouraged students to draw from personal experiences and knowledge. “I didn’t specifically cite one verse of the Bible,” she explained. “But the instructions asked us to pull from our personal experiences.”

In response to her assignment, the instructor stated that Fulnecky’s work “does not answer the questions for the assignment” and claimed it relies too heavily on personal ideology over scientific evidence in a psychology course.

The university has stated it takes concerns regarding First Amendment rights seriously, emphasizing its commitment to protecting students’ rights to express their beliefs. Following Fulnecky’s complaint, OU administration initiated a review of her case, and it confirmed that the failing grade would not affect her final score.

In a formal response, university officials stated, “The graduate student instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending the finalization of this process.” They emphasized that the issue would be handled with fairness and respect.

Fulnecky’s situation gained significant attention online after the local chapter of Turning Point USA shared her experience, prompting discussions about academic freedom and expression. Fulnecky aims to encourage fellow Christians to stand by their beliefs in a time when she feels those beliefs are under threat.