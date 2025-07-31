Students Engage in Research at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — This summer, 20 students from across the United States interned at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), focusing on aging, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Colter Buford, a participant from Southern Nazarene University, shared, “We’re looking at the effect microplastics have on the human body.” Meanwhile, Joshua Cheng, a Fleming scholar, is working under Dr. Ocanas in the genes and human disease research program. “I’ve been working with skin tissue and wound repair. We’re trying to figure out if the muscle is the reason that wounds contract when they’re healing,” Cheng stated.

“We’re really investing in the next generation of Oklahoma scientists,” said Ashley Cheyney, Ph.D., from OMRF. The Fleming Scholars Program, which began in 1956, is specifically designed for graduates of Oklahoma high schools. More than 600 scholars have participated in this program.

Joshua Cheng emphasized the rigorous nature of scientific research, saying, “Science as a whole requires so much rigorous investigation. To be able to see all that it takes to produce one paper to make one discovery has been an incredible experience.” This summer program includes a professional development workshop each week, where students learn about various scientific careers while spending the majority of their time in the lab.

Hayden Ward, from the United States Air Force Academy, added that collaboration is key in research. “If you’re stuck on something or you need help, you can just ask someone in your lab and they’re more than willing to help figure out a problem,” she said.

The OMRF internship program concluded its sessions recently, with students wrapping up their final presentations last week, showcasing their research findings.