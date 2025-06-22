Education
Students Explore STEM at Watkins Glen International Before Big Race
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Students from iCode school in Corning explored the world of racing on Saturday, just a day before the Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen. They learned about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) involved in the sport.
Ellie, a student at iCode, expressed excitement, saying, “It’s actually kind of cool because we get to talk to everybody that’s working on them and stuff, so it’s been pretty awesome.” Her sister Abby echoed her sentiment, adding, “It’s really awesome.” The students often engage in hands-on experiences during their after-school classes and summer camps, but this event offered a unique opportunity.
Throughout the day, students met drivers, examined cars, and participated in a meet-and-greet with the track’s president, Dawn Burlew. Jahvani, another student, lightheartedly shared, “Lowkey, yeah. I’ve just been having bags of chips and stuff,” referring to the fun atmosphere. Sparrow mentioned a favorite moment, saying, “We looked at some cars. My favorite one was the Lamborghini. Like the purple one.”
Matthew Towner, owner of iCode school, led the group and highlighted the importance of exposing students to STEM in racing. “My background is auto engineering, so I’m excited to be here. I love this,” Towner stated. He emphasized how crucial it is to inspire kids with experiences like these.
The day was organized by a nonprofit aimed at providing exciting learning opportunities for kids at racetracks nationwide. Maura shared her appreciation for the event, noting, “I really like seeing what goes on behind the scenes in racing because on TV you never get to see that. You just see the race itself.” Savannah added, “We met two female drivers, and we learned that they were the first co-female pairing since like 2018, which was really cool since, you know, we’re both girls.”
Chaperones for the iCode group hope that the experience will ignite a passion for motor racing among the students.
Recent Posts
- Power Outages Hit Staten Island Amid Severe Weather Warnings
- Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains