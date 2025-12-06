Entertainment
DC Studios Reveals Lobo’s Axe for Upcoming Supergirl Film
SAO PAULO, Brazil — DC Studios has teased the iconic axe wielded by Lobo, a supervillain portrayed by Jason Momoa, during its presentation at the annual CCXP convention. The upcoming film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is set to premiere on June 26, 2026, as part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.
Momoa, previously known for his role as Aquaman, is making a shift to a villainous character in this rebooted universe. The teased axe is expected to be a faithful adaptation of Lobo’s weapon from the comics, featuring a large, curved blade and a chain attached to its handle. While the specific design has yet to be confirmed, the hints suggest a strong resemblance to the original comic version.
Despite the excitement surrounding Lobo’s inclusion, he will not serve as the primary antagonist in Supergirl. Reports suggest that another character, potentially a more central villain, will take that role. However, with Momoa at the helm, Lobo’s part could expand in future DC narratives.
The comic book titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which serves as inspiration for the film, does not feature Lobo in its storyline, leaving some room for creative additions to the plot. The film will explore Kara Zor-El’s journey across galaxies seeking vengeance.
In addition to Momoa, the film will star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, along with other yet-to-be-announced characters. Alcock previously appeared in James Gunn‘s projects, establishing her character’s journey.
