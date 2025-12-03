Study Links Early Smartphone Use to Mental Health Issues in Kids

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — A recent study has sparked renewed debate over when children should receive their first smartphone. Released Monday in the journal Pediatrics, the study highlights mental health risks associated with early cellphone usage.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 10,000 children as part of a long-term investigation into brain development. The findings suggest that children who received smartphones before age 12 are more likely to face issues such as depression, obesity, and poor sleep quality compared to their peers who do not have phones.

Dr. Ran Barzilay, the study’s lead author and a child psychiatrist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, noted, “A kid at age 12 is very, very different than a kid at age 16.” This underscores the importance of considering the age when introducing smartphones into a child’s life.

The study found that younger children are particularly at risk; those who got their phones earlier displayed higher rates of obesity and sleep deprivation. Nearly 17% of children aged 11 to 12 reported being woken up by phone notifications, indicating how smartphones can disrupt sleep.

Despite these findings, some experts argue that the relationship between smartphone use and negative health outcomes is not clear-cut. While some studies indicate a minimal impact on mental health, others emphasize the need for careful parental guidance regarding screen time.

Nicole Cannon, a mother from Cranbury, New Jersey, expressed her concerns about her 13-year-old son getting a smartphone. “What if he’s getting that dopamine high from his phone and his body can’t regulate sleep hormones at night?” she pondered. Cannon wants to ensure she stays connected with her son, especially as he begins spending time out with friends.

Dr. Barzilay recommends that parents make informed decisions, considering their child’s emotional maturity and responsibility. He also suggests keeping phones out of children’s bedrooms to avoid sleep disruptions.

The study adds to a growing body of research pointing to potential mental and physical health risks associated with early smartphone adoption. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, experts stress that parents should carefully assess when and how to introduce smartphones to their children.