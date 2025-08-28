Study Links Heatwaves to Accelerated Aging in Humans

Taipei, Taiwan – A study suggests that prolonged exposure to heatwaves can accelerate biological aging in individuals. Researchers from The University of Hong Kong analyzed data from nearly 25,000 adults in Taiwan and found that heat exposure over two years could speed up biological aging by as much as 12 days.

The research indicates that the cumulative heatwave exposure significantly impacts the biological age of participants. According to the study, each additional four days of heatwave exposure correlates with an increase in biological age equivalent to nine days.

“We all need to take heatwaves seriously – not only looking after our own health but also that of others in our communities,” said Dr. Cui Guo, the lead researcher. Manual workers, particularly those who spend more time outdoors, faced even greater risks, showing a biological age increase of 33 days under similar conditions.

The study also found that residents of rural areas, where air conditioning may be less accessible, experienced more pronounced aging effects from heat exposure. The researchers highlighted the importance of considering sustainable cooling solutions alongside traditional air conditioning to mitigate extreme heat’s impact.

Professor Paul Beggs, an environmental health scientist from Macquarie University in Australia, emphasized the significance of the findings: “Exposure to heatwaves affects the rate at which we age,” he said. With climate change causing more frequent and intense heatwaves, the long-term health implications could be severe.

The study’s findings echo previous research conducted in the United States, reinforcing the notion that extreme heat could have lasting health effects. As scientists work to understand the biological mechanisms behind this aging process, a call for greater awareness and preventive measures becomes increasingly urgent.