Study Links Late Breakfast to Increased Risk of Death in Older Adults

Boston, MA — A new study suggests that the timing of meals, particularly breakfast, may significantly impact longevity in older adults. Research conducted by an international team led by Dr. Hassan Dashti at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School analyzed the eating patterns of nearly 3,000 adults aged 42 to 94 over three decades.

The findings, published this month in the journal Communications Medicine, reveal that as people age, they tend to have breakfast and dinner later, which can signal underlying health issues. The researchers observed that every decade of aging correlates with an eight-minute delay in breakfast time and a four-minute delay in dinner time.

“Depression and fatigue can reduce appetite or slow down morning routines, leading to postponed breakfast,” Dashti explained. The study emphasized that while the shift in meal timing often accompanies various health challenges, including depression and oral health problems, it does not establish direct causation.

Over 22 years, researchers recorded 2,361 deaths among the participants. They noted that an additional hour delay in breakfast was linked to a higher risk of death. Those who maintained earlier meal times had a 10-year survival rate of 89.5%, compared to 86.7% for late eaters.

Dashti pointed out that the results indicate that later meal timing might serve as a simple health marker for older adults and could inform strategies for promoting healthy aging. “These findings underscore the saying that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day,’ especially for seniors,” he said.

The team also noted that factors like poor sleep, lifestyle changes, and dental problems contribute to the pattern of later eating. They hope this research will prompt medical professionals to consider meal timing as an indicator of overall health.

The study received funding from the National Institutes of Health. Its implications are significant as trends like time-restricted eating become popular, potentially affecting older populations differently than younger ones.