Health
Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s Disease Development
Boston, MA – Researchers at Harvard Medical School have discovered a possible connection between lithium deficiency in the brain and the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. This finding, published in a recent study, suggests that lithium plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health during aging.
The study, led by Dr. Bruce Yankner and Dr. Liviu Aron, indicates that naturally occurring lithium could provide resistance against cognitive decline. “Most people associate lithium with psychiatric treatment. Our study shows, for the first time, that lithium deficiency may be one of the earliest biochemical signs of Alzheimer’s,” the researchers stated.
In their research, the team analyzed brain tissue and blood samples from both healthy individuals and those with varying stages of cognitive impairment. They discovered that lithium levels were significantly lower in people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. “We found higher endogenous lithium levels were associated with preserved cognitive function,” they explained.
The study also explored animal models, showing that lithium depletion accelerated brain pathology and memory decline among mice. Moreover, they identified a new lithium compound, lithium orotate, that reversed memory loss in mice by evading amyloid plaques, which are common in Alzheimer’s cases.
Researchers emphasized that while these findings are promising, further clinical trials are needed to confirm whether lithium can be an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s in humans. They pointed out the potential of using lithium screening in blood tests to identify individuals at risk for Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Yankner highlighted the significance of maintaining adequate lithium levels, stating, “Our study adds to growing evidence that Alzheimer’s may be preventable with something as simple as keeping brain lithium at healthy levels as we age.” His team encourages continued research into the role of lithium in brain health and its implications for treating neurodegenerative diseases.
Recent Posts
- Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s Disease Development
- Halsey’s Film ‘Americana’ Set for Theatrical Release This August
- Busy 2025 Summer Transfer Window Opens with New Rules
- Georgia Lottery Players Celebrate Big Wins This August
- Sakamoto Days Episode 15 Premieres with High Stakes Showdown
- Maurice Clarett to Headline 12th Warrior Happy Hour on August 7
- Plaqueboymax Leaves FaZe Clan, Teases New Creative Movement
- Coffee Badging Sparks Anxiety Among Companies Adapting to Hybrid Work
- Streamer Blurbs Breaks Boundaries by Entering Red Dead Redemption 2
- Charli XCX’s Chuck Taylor Collaboration Launches Today
- James Bond 26 Update: Steven Knight Hired to Write Script
- Mickey’s Nominations Rock Big Brother House in Episode 13
- Democrat Stefano Famiglietti Wins Rhode Island Senate Seat
- Shooting at Tacoma Hospital Leaves One Dead, One Injured
- California Warns of Contaminated Wild Pig Meat After Disturbing Discovery
- Latin Jazz Legend Eddie Palmieri Dies at 88
- Bella Ramsey Reflects on Challenges in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2
- Kingston Offers Mortal Kombat 1 with Gaming Products for Father’s Day
- Aubrey Plaza to Star as Heidi Fleiss in Upcoming Biopic
- Water Service Interruption in Porter Ranch and Granada Hills Due to Emergency Repairs