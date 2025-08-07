Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s Disease Development

Boston, MA – Researchers at Harvard Medical School have discovered a possible connection between lithium deficiency in the brain and the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. This finding, published in a recent study, suggests that lithium plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health during aging.

The study, led by Dr. Bruce Yankner and Dr. Liviu Aron, indicates that naturally occurring lithium could provide resistance against cognitive decline. “Most people associate lithium with psychiatric treatment. Our study shows, for the first time, that lithium deficiency may be one of the earliest biochemical signs of Alzheimer’s,” the researchers stated.

In their research, the team analyzed brain tissue and blood samples from both healthy individuals and those with varying stages of cognitive impairment. They discovered that lithium levels were significantly lower in people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. “We found higher endogenous lithium levels were associated with preserved cognitive function,” they explained.

The study also explored animal models, showing that lithium depletion accelerated brain pathology and memory decline among mice. Moreover, they identified a new lithium compound, lithium orotate, that reversed memory loss in mice by evading amyloid plaques, which are common in Alzheimer’s cases.

Researchers emphasized that while these findings are promising, further clinical trials are needed to confirm whether lithium can be an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s in humans. They pointed out the potential of using lithium screening in blood tests to identify individuals at risk for Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Yankner highlighted the significance of maintaining adequate lithium levels, stating, “Our study adds to growing evidence that Alzheimer’s may be preventable with something as simple as keeping brain lithium at healthy levels as we age.” His team encourages continued research into the role of lithium in brain health and its implications for treating neurodegenerative diseases.