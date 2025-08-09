Sturgeon Moon Shines Bright This Weekend for Stargazers

CALASCIO, Italy — Sky-gazers can witness August’s full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, peaking in brightness this weekend. The moon will reach full illumination around 3:55 a.m. ET on Saturday and will be visible from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“The good thing about the full moon is that even if you’re in a big city with a lot of lights, you can still appreciate it,” said Kelsey Young, who leads the lunar science objectives for NASA‘s Artemis II mission. For the clearest view, she recommends heading away from city lights.

While the moon will be at its brightest at midnight, it will appear full for several days. Young notes that anyone can see it from outdoor locations. “Especially if you’re away from ambient light, you’ll be able to catch the full moon any time of night,” she added.

The name Sturgeon Moon comes from the time of year when sturgeon fish are most abundant in the Great Lakes. Various cultures have different names for this full moon; for instance, the Cree people refer to it as the flying up moon, as young birds learn to fly during this period, and the Assiniboine call it the black cherries moon, marking the ripeness of cherries.

This full moon weekend also coincides with meteor showers, including the Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, and the Perseids, which are expected to peak when the moon is bright. Unfortunately, the moon’s brightness may obscure many of the meteor sightings.

However, Venus and Jupiter will be visible in the early morning sky, appearing close together. As the month progresses, on September 7 and 8, a total lunar eclipse will be seen across parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

“A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly into Earth’s shadow, darkening it,” Young explained. Some people refer to this phenomenon as a ‘blood moon’ due to the reddish hue the moon takes when it’s in full shadow.

Stargazers can anticipate more full moons, including supermoons in October, November, and December. This weekend promises to be an exciting one for sky enthusiasts.