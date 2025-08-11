Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025

Istanbul, Turkey — Skywatchers across the globe were treated to a spectacular display as the Sturgeon Moon illuminated the night sky on August 9, 2025. This full moon, which is the second of summer in the northern hemisphere, captivated viewers with its striking orange hue and larger-than-usual appearance near the horizon.

Photographers around the world showcased their talents, capturing breathtaking images of the moon’s glowing disk in various settings, from bustling cities to serene natural landscapes. These snapshots highlight the moon’s allure and its cultural significance across different regions.

The name ‘Sturgeon Moon’ originates from the time of year when sturgeon fish were plentiful, particularly in the Great Lakes region of North America. Indigenous communities, such as the Anishinaabe, referred to this full moon as the “Ricing Moon,” marking it as a signal for crucial seasonal activities.

On the night of August 9, images of the moon varied widely. In New York City, Nazli Zeynep Karabulut captured a stunning view of the Sturgeon Moon rising between the iconic skyscrapers, while Ismael Adnan Yaqoob took a shot of the moon as it drifted above the amusement park lights in Mosul, Iraq.

In San Jose, California, Tayfun Coskun delivered a detailed high-contrast view of the lunar surface, displaying sweeping mountain ranges and impact sites. Meanwhile, in Rome, Riccardo De Luca showcased the moon above the historic Colosseum, beautifully framed by the illuminated Arch of Titus.

The moon’s deep orange color has been attributed to Rayleigh Scattering, a phenomenon that occurs when its light passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere. This scattering allows the longer red wavelengths to reach our eyes, creating the moon’s fiery glow.

As excitement built for the upcoming Perseid meteor shower, the Sturgeon Moon presented a challenge for meteor watchers. However, it provided a perfect spectacle for photographers and casual stargazers alike.

With its stunning display, the Sturgeon Moon served as a reminder of the wonder of the night sky. Astrophotographers stand ready for next month’s full moon, which is projected to transform into a “blood moon” due to a lunar eclipse, set to capture the attention of skywatchers in multiple regions.