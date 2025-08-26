Stuttgart Coach Surprises with Lineup Changes for DFB-Pokal Match

Braunschweig, Germany – VfB Stuttgart will kick off its DFB-Pokal defense against Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday at 20:45 (local time) at the Eintracht Stadium. In a surprising move, Stuttgart’s coach Sebastian Hoeneß has decided to keep star striker Nick Woltemade on the bench.

Woltemade, who recently faced setbacks following a failed transfer to Bayern Munich, had a disappointing performance during Stuttgart’s Bundesliga opener, with just 27 touches and a 40 percent duel success rate.

Hoeneß explained the decision to rest Woltemade in an interview before the game, stating, “Nick has just come off a U21 European Championship where they reached the final. He joined us three weeks late, and with a busy schedule ahead, we need to manage his workload effectively.” Woltemade’s absence is part of a rotational strategy that also affects Jamie Leweling and Josha Vagnoman.

In Woltemade’s place, Tiago Tomas will start, joining Ermedin Demirovic as the sole striker. The starting lineup also features Lorenz Assignon, Ramon Hendriks, and Finn Jeltsch, who are all stepping in due to injuries to Jeff Chabot and Luca Jaquez.

The Stuttgart team will feature Nübel in goal, with a defense including Assignon, Jeltsch, Hendriks, and Mittelstädt. The midfield will have Karazor and Stiller, while the attacking trio consists of Tomas, Undav, and Führich, supporting Demirovic.

This match is significant for Stuttgart, the defending champions, who are aiming to continue their successful run in the cup. Historically, Stuttgart has won all three previous cup meetings against Braunschweig and remains unbeaten in their last six competitive matches against them.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Braunschweig, under coach Heiner Backhaus, aims for a turnaround after a recent 0-2 loss against Karlsruhe ended their perfect start to the Zweitliga season. They will need to find strength without midfielder Lino Tempelmann, who is sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

The match will be broadcasted live on ARD and can also be followed on Sky and through live updates on various platforms.